Waco properties could receive $11 million in public improvements

WACO, Texas – Magnolia and Marriott are one step closer to getting a combined $11 million in public improvements from the City of Waco.

The Tax Increment Financing Board voted to recommend Magnolia get roughly a million dollars of improvements near the company’s new coffee shop, furniture store, and other planned businesses.

The Board also gave the go-ahead for $10.5 million of improvements for Marriott’s 95,000-square foot hotel at the intersection of Mary Avenue and S 6th Street.

The City Council will vote on the plan next month.