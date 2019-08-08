Waco properties could receive $11 million in public improvements

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

WACO, Texas – Magnolia and Marriott are one step closer to getting a combined $11 million in public improvements from the City of Waco.

The Tax Increment Financing Board voted to recommend Magnolia get roughly a million dollars of improvements near the company’s new coffee shop, furniture store, and other planned businesses.

The Board also gave the go-ahead for $10.5 million of improvements for Marriott’s 95,000-square foot hotel at the intersection of Mary Avenue and S 6th Street.

The City Council will vote on the plan next month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests