WACO, Texas – The victim of a Waco Quicktrip stabbing and shooting incident has been pronounced dead.

61-year-old Minerva Rosas, died at the hospital this afternoon from her injuries. Due to Ms. Rosas passing the suspect will be charged with murder.

Waco PD has made an arrest in connection with the murder of the woman at the Waco gas station last Friday.

51-year-old Byron Otis Bryant was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital on Monday, January 31. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, serious bodily injury, and family violence.

The incident occurred at the Quick Trip at 2350 South New Road about 7:40 p.m. Friday, January 28th. Police were told a man was stabbing a woman, and chased her into the gas station.

While officers were on the way, they got further information that a third party intervened – trying to stop the stabbing – and shot the suspect with a handgun. Both the woman and her attacker were then transported to the hospital.

The man who came to her aid remained at the scene, and was released without being charged.

Bryan remained in the McLennan County Jail, with his bond not set as of late Tuesday morning. Jail records indicate he was also being held on previous Waco traffic warrants and a reckless damage warrant.

This case is now considered the 4th murder of 2022.