Waco Regional Airport receiving grant from U.S. Dept. of Transportation

WACO, Texas – U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao has announced the department will award $157 million in airport grants to 34 airports throughout 19 states.

One of these selected airports is the Waco Regional Airport. $990,000 is flying to the Heart of Texas to acquire land for flight approaches.

Other Texas airports receiving grants are the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for runway rehabilitation, and the San Antonio International Airport for a voluntary airport low emissions program.