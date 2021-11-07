Waco residents gathered together to pray for the community

WACO, Texas- Over 600 community members attended the 8th annual “We Walk 5k” in Waco.

Highland Baptist church gathered to pray for members of the community, as a way to to express gratitude to Chief Sheryl Victorian and the Waco Police Department for everything they do for the community.

“I am so honored to be in a city that embraces its police department, that cares about the men and women in blue that are not afraid to pray for the community,” says Chief Sheryl Victorian.

“This year we’re raising money for CareNet and Mission Waco. So for us, we walk is an opportunity for us to get out and to be together, to enjoy conversations and fellowship and again to engage our neighbors and let people know that we are praying for them and we’re for them.”

Pastor John Durham says this year has been difficult for most due to the pandemic, job losses, and food insecurity.

“It’s important as a church community to get out into our community and to pray, to walk, to be together as well,” says Pastor John with Highland Baptist Church.

“It’s fun to see families out here people of all ages walking around, I myself have met several different people that I would have otherwise not have met by not being out here today,” says church member Jake Talbert.

Chief Sheryl Victorian was excited to be invited to this community event and speak with the church members.

“And when our pastors invite us out to participate in community events and specifically to pray for us, it means the world to us because we stand on those prayers each and every day to make sure that our officers are safe,” Chief Victorian.