Waco Restaurant Week is here!

WACO, Texas – There is now an opportunity to support a local charity, and all you need is a knife and fork.

Waco Restaurant Week is a one-week, city-wide event taking place at local restaurants, food trucks, popups and events across town.

Any menu items sold under the special Waco Restaurant Week menu will donate ten percent of profits to Caritas of Waco, a local charity fighting to end hunger and poverty in our community.

Waco Restaurant Week lasts through September 14, and is sponsored by Balcones Distilling and Hole in The Roof.

For a list of participating restaurants, you can visit the website here.

Source: Waco Restaurant Week