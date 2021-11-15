Waco roads under I-35 to temporarily close for mainlane reconstruction

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation continues to reconstruct the northbound Interstate 35 mainlanes and overpasses through Waco as part of the My35 Waco Construction project.

Nightly cross street closures are needed to safely continue mainlane reconstruction. Crews plan to close all lanes of east and westbound MLK Boulevard and U.S. 84/Waco Drive, where they cross under I-35, until Friday, November 19. Eastbound traffic will be directed to the southbound frontage road, where drivers can turn around at the next intersection – while westbound traffic will be directed to the northbound frontage road, where drivers can turn around at the next intersection.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. You can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on I-35 through Waco.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation