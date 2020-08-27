Waco Salvation Army Disaster Response Team sets off for East Texas

WACO, Texas – As response teams survey the area hit by Hurricane Laura, a volunteer team from the Waco Salvation Army is now in East Texas to help in any way they can.

They prepared their mobile kitchen and canteen for the journey on Thursday morning. The plan is to be out there for two weeks providing meals and drinks, as well as emotional and spiritual support.

“It’s going to be a fun experience. I’m an Eagle Scout, and I’m a volunteer firefighter at Robinson. So I’ve got some experience with people and their personal disasters. So this time I get to do a little bit widespread of a disaster,” said Matthew Flippin, Volunteer with the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services.

It’s the first time both Flippin and Bryan Eggers are being deployed to assist with disaster relief. They plan to drive down to Conroe, then wait for further instruction to deploy to the Beaumont area.

“Most standard time is two weeks out, but it depends on the severity of how bad it really is. And we generally turn it over to the local emergency management there once we’ve come in and help, kind of substantiate people back to their regular lifestyle,” said Eggers.

But before they could start their engine, they did a final check of supplies and a special handing-over of the keys.

Wayne Branscum has been a volunteer with the Salvation Army Disaster Services since he was 16-years-old. It pains him not to participate in this mission.

“Heartbroken. My heart is in it, and my body is saying no. It’s come a time that I have to hand it over to a younger person,” said Branscum.

Although he won’t physically be helping people, he’s still doing his part.

“I am one of those operators that will be answering that phone to pray with people,” said Branscum.

Helping those who need it the most.

“Just continuing the mission and serving the public,” added Eggers.

This is also the first time that any team has helped out during a pandemic. They say they will continue to wear face coverings, stay six feet apart from people, and sanitize the mobile kitchen.

To learn more, you can call the Salvation Army Hotline at 844-458-4673.