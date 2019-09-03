Waco Salvation Army ready to help hurricane victims

WACO, Texas – The Salvation Army in Waco is ready and waiting to lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Wind, rain, and storm surge are all things threatening the East Coast this week as the storm finally moves away from the Bahamas.

While Dorian’s exact path is still uncertain, slight movement to the west could cause damage along parts of the coast.

Organizations across the country are gearing up to help those who may need it. Here in Central Texas, the Waco Salvation Army is ready to go.

“The Salvation Army, here in Waco and across Texas, is on standby. We’re trying to figure out where the storm track is going to go and what the needs are of the Salvation Army moving forward with this hurricane,” says Major Jim Taylor, Waco Salvation Army Core Officer.

Waco has an 11-person Incident Management Team, five mobile kitchens, and five rapid response units on standby and ready to ship out.

“In the meantime, we’re on standby. We’re ready to go wherever the Salvation Army says they need our units to go. Hopefully when we arrive, wherever that destination is, we’ll be able to provide food and hydration as well as emotional and spiritual care for the people who have gone through this event,” Major Taylor says.

If you want to help, there are ways to get involved with the Salvation Army.

“This coming Saturday, we are having a training event for food handling and how to work on a canteen. If people are interested in that training event, they can contact us and we’ll keep them updated,” Major Taylor says.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can find out more about it here.