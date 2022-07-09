WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Small businesses from around the community gathered at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce today to show off their work and potentially gain more clientele.

“This is the way to bring the community out to support small businesses,” event coordinator christina martinez said.

Businesses included food trucks, clothing designers, and many more entrepenuers.

“It’s taken us through COVID, obviously, to get our truck going and we’ve just been working on it,” Part Time Chef Owner Mia Lozano said. “So I teamed up with my son in law, who is a part time chef, and I said, I can’t chips and salsa by myself yet and you’re a chef, so let’s go in together.”

Lozano says that her journey began thanks to the Chip Starter program back in 2019.

She said that although they fell on hard times due to COVID-19, it has been an amazing experience getting to be part of small business gatherings like today.

“It’s really intimidating at first, but it’s fun,” Lozano said. “I didn’t realize having a food truck was a lot of business. I’m in a lot of work, but just knowing that. My husband and I are full time pastors, I was like, well, we got something to. You know, I can’t sit on again like that, especially salsa. I’ve been making it for 25 years.”

This is the second year Martinez has held a small business expo. She says that the community is what makes these events possible and they are successful because every business that attends is different and has something to offer everyone.

“All of them have their own unique style of what they offer,” Martinez told Fox 44 News. “So I’m just excited that they all participated in that everybody came out and supported them.”