Waco stores prepare for Tax-Free Weekend

WACO, Texas – If you thought the beginning of the school year snuck up on you, how about the holidays?

Some store owners consider Tax-Free Weekend a kickoff to the holiday season – and they are stacking deals on top of the tax exemption.

From Friday until Sunday, shoppers don’t pay sales tax on school supplies, clothes, shoes, and many other items. The total savings is about $8 for every $100 you spend.

“It’s about getting our youth, who’s going back to school, ready for sports activities, as well as the school,” says Piyush Hajariwala, Academy Sports and Outdoors Store Director.

On average, parents will spend about $700 to get their kids ready for school. If you spend that much, you will save about $56.

At JC Penney, they are having to restock their merchandise frequently to keep up with customer demand.

“Just showcasing it, putting it on sale, getting it ready for the customers. Also by staffing and hiring people to be able to man the cash registers,” says Steven Valdez, JC Penney General Manager.

At Academy, they focus on highlighting their brand names and sales.

“We’re also seeing a lot of people shopping, of course [for] the kids’ clothing, so they’re taking care of all of the big deals right now. They’re getting all of our hot deals, as we call them,” Hajariwala says.

And don’t foget your holiday shopping.

“We’re expecting huge sales just because Tax-Free is usually like a Thanksgiving for us. So our sales are pretty comparable to that, ust earlier in the season. So it’s kind of a kickoff to our holiday season,” Valdez says.