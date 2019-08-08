Waco tax preparer pleads guilty to conspiring to defraud the government

A Waco tax return preparer has entered a guilty plea before US Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The indictment and information presented at the plea hearing sated that Janell Lightner assisted co-defendant Stacey Anderson in the preparation and filing of false tax returns.

Anderson operated a tax return preparation business out of her home in Waco.

A statement issued stated that Lightner and Anderson conspired in preparing false 2013 and 2014 individual income tax returns, which claimed false business items and education tax credit to fraudulently increase their clients’ tax refunds from the IRS.

Lightner and Anderson prepared tax returns for clients in Texas, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Lightner admitted to causing a tax loss of over $1.3 million.

In June 2019, Anderson entered a plea to the same charge, admitting to causing a tax loss of over $10 million.

The court scheduled Lightner’s sentencing for December 5.

She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on the conspiracy charge as well as a term of supervised release, restitution and cash penalties.