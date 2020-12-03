Waco to receive mortuary refrigerated truck as governor announces vaccine distribution dates

WACO, Texas – As cases of COVID-19 increase across the state, McLennan County leaders are preparing for what’s next.

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 meeting, Waco Mayor Dillion Meek revealed the city will be receiving a mortuary refrigerated truck.

The truck will be used to hold up to 40 bodies if the city’s morgues are filled. This is currently not the case, but Meek said,”It is important to have [the refrigerated trailer] before it is absolutely needed.”

Similar trailers have been used in El Paso, where morgues have reached capacity. There, the National Guard and local prisoners assisted in transporting bodies. Waco leaders say funeral homes indicated they have enough staff to assist.

The trailer will be parked at an undisclosed location in the city. It is unknown how much it has cost the city and when exactly it will arrive.

Vaccine Distribution

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the CDC will supply the state with 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Waco-McLennan Leaders say once the vaccine is distributed, heath care workers and those who are immune compromised – such as the elderly – will get first priority.

The exact principles on who will get the vaccine is currently being developed by the state’s allocation panel. This panel consists a group of more than a dozen people – ranging from state judges, professors and doctors.

Governor Abbott says the vaccine will be available the week of December 14th and additional doses will be released in January.