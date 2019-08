WACO, Texas – If you’re shopping for the Tax-Free Weekend this Saturday, you can save some gas money and bus fare while searching Waco for back-to-school deals.

Waco Transit is offering a Free Fare Day for all fixed bus routes. You can ride the bus for free all day and stretch your back-to-school dollars.

The City of Waco encourages residents to come take a bus ride and see how convenient and inexpensive the transit system really is.