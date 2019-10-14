Waco two alarm fire blocks 17th Street

A large two alarm fire in what is being described as a commercial building has resulted in 17th Street in Waco being closed.

The fire is reported burning in a building below the overpass between 17th and 18th streets.

The 17th St. overpass between Webster and Franklin is temporarily shut down

Traffic on 18th Street was also being affected.

The fire was reported at 6:32 a.m. Monday originally reported as smoke in the area.

The fire was reported burning in the Langford Distributing building.

A hazmat unit was also sent to the scene.