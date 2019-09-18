Waco Veterans attend annual Farm Festival and Carnival

WACO, Texas – From live music to a performance by the 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment, one festival gives thanks to those who have given so much to our country.

“Today is our annual Farm Festival at the Waco VA. We’ve been enjoying this tradition for over 40 years. It’s a great opportunity for our community to come together at our VA Facility,” says Bridgett Holmes, Waco VA Chief of Veteran Experience Section.

Every year, the festival is packed with activities from live music to a farm animal petting zoo.

Students from Robinson and Crawford High Schools, as well as students from the China Springs Agricultural Club, brought their animals to interact with patients.

A veteran music therapy group preformed the live music.

“This is a tradition that I personally look forward to. I’ve been coming out here for ten years, and I always make sure it’s on my calendar. Our veterans appreciate it. Our staff have been putting this on for years. It’s always a great time for us to reconnect and enjoy each other,” Holmes says.

In addition to the music, food, and animals, the 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment kicked off the days activities with a demonstration.

“I think this is one of the best events that we do every year. For the simple fact that these are all soldiers and men and woman that have served, just like we have. It’s always awesome to come out here and have a conversation with them and let them know that we’re still thinking about them,” says Captain Jenny Nocella, of the 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment.

This tradition started in 1977, and it is something veterans look forward to every year.

“Our recreation therapy staff saw an opportunity for veterans to have fun with some animals and to get together and enjoy the leisure and the outdoors,” Holmes says.