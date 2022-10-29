For the 20th year in a row, this walk seeks to build awareness of alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and to raise funds for support, resources and a cure.

“It helps people to seek help and support services so that they don’t feel so isolated and alone as they go through that journey because it can be really scary,” says Walk education specialist Christine Shroeder-Morren.

Fox 44’s own–Mike La Pointe, Adam hooper, and MG Montemayor were today’s emcees–and even shared stories of their own.

A large reason for the walk is to provide resources and a safe space for those who are affected by the disease and feel like they have to do it all on their own.

“But they don’t have to. And we find support and encouragement from each other,” says shroeder-morren.

She says, the Alzheimer’s Association exists to further research on disease scientists still don’t know entirely about.

“Someday, not only will we have a better handle on those risk factors and the different treatment options, but hopefully a cure,” she says.

She believes there are social stigmas behind diseases of the brain.

“A lot of fear of what the future might hold, what it might look like. People stay isolated and they feel like they have to battle this all on their own,” she says.

With the help of the Alzheimer’s Association, it is becoming recognized as a universal problem through fundraising events like today’s walk.

“Part of it is raising awareness so that there are people with a diagnosis can feel that support as well as their family caregivers, because there’s a lot of stress on the family caregiver as the disease progresses as well, says Shroeder-Morren.