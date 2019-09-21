Waco Wild West 100 Rides for Good Cause

WACO, Texas- Hundreds gathered in downtown Waco today for the annual Waco Wild West 100 Bike Race, all benefiting a good cause.

Riders gathered from all over central Texas and even beyond to participate in this mornings ride, benefiting the Be The Match Registry

“When you see people for whatever cause, we just did a ride in the valley for the Boys and Girls club,its really cool. Its kind of like a win-win, we’re helping somebody and we’re doing what we love to do, ” said Manny Zapata, who came all the way from Austin for today’s ride.

The Waco Wild West 100 has been around since 1985. A volunteer driven nonprofit, the ride’s goals are to encourage and motivate people to cycle, to promote safe riding and camaraderie, as well as to donate to other local nonprofits.

For more information about the Waco Wild West 100 Bike Ride, click here .