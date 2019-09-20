Waco Wild West Bicycle Tour returns in 2019

WACO, Texas – It’s time to get out and cycle for a good cause!

The Waco Wild West Bicycle Tour has been around since 1985, and is returning for 2019. It is a family tradition for people all over Texas.

The event is meant to encourage and motivate people to cycle, to promote safe riding and camaraderie, as well as to donate to local nonprofits.

Each rest station is manned by groups contributing to our community, and they will receive a small amount of the funds in appreciation for supporting you on the routes. Additional funds raised over the years have been donated to Be the Match, our local bike club, veterans, our remote radio operators, school bike rodeos, and more.

The tour starts Saturday at 8:00 a.m. on Washington Avenue in front of the Waco Convention Center. Registration is $50. Proceeds from this ride will benefit the Be The Match Registry and various other local organizations.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Source: Waco Wild West