Waco woman dies after rollover crash in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas – A 26-year-old Wacom woman is dead after being in a rollover crash in Bellmead.

It happened Saturday morning around 8:30am. The Bellmead Police and Fire Departments along with American Medical Response Paramedics (AMR) responded to a two-vehicle accident with rollover and entrapment in the 500 block of N Loop 340, Bellmead, Texas.

Upon arrival, first responders observed a Black 2014 Ford Expedition rolled onto its roof, the driver, a 38 year old female from Riesel had serious injuries and had to be extracted from the vehicle, and was transported to a local medical facility. The other vehicle involved was a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the second vehicle, a 26-year-old female from Waco, was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Pareya.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.