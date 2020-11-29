Waco woman dies after rollover crash in Bellmead

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLMEAD, Texas – A 26-year-old Wacom woman is dead after being in a rollover crash in Bellmead.

It happened Saturday morning around 8:30am. The Bellmead Police and Fire Departments along with American Medical Response Paramedics (AMR) responded to a two-vehicle accident with rollover and entrapment in the 500 block of N Loop 340, Bellmead, Texas. 

Upon arrival, first responders observed a Black 2014 Ford Expedition rolled onto its roof, the driver, a 38 year old female from Riesel had serious injuries and had to be extracted from the vehicle, and was transported to a local medical facility. The other vehicle involved was a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.  The driver of the second vehicle, a 26-year-old female from Waco, was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Pareya.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected