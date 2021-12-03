Waco Wonderland is back!

WACO, Texas – The Waco Wonderland tradition is back this year. After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic many people are excited for the holiday season to begin.

“I like all the food trucks and that everyone is coming out just celebrating Christmas,” say Phoebe Gilbert.

The family friendly event was filled with things to do, like listen to performances from Waco ISD orchestra,

take pictures with Santa, shop from local venders, watch the annual tree lighting, and fire work show.

Waco fire chief Gregory Summers is excited to see everyone gather around the Christmas tree, and have a jolly time together.

“Given what we’ve been through with COVID and restrictions we’ve had and see all these people tonight it’s very exciting,” says Waco fire chief Gregory Summers.

Ashley Bradley was excited to take part of this community event. She Shares her favorite moments of the night.

“Getting to see the performances and having her experience the ferris wheel.”

Santa took a break from checking his list to be in Waco.

And the holiday Waco fire truck pulled-up in the park today for everyone to take a picture.

With the Christmas decorations up and music playing, FOX 44 News asked Chief Summers, is he in the festivity mood?

“It feels like Christmas I’ve been playing Christmas music, I’m looking forward to hearing more tonight so we’re really excited to be here tonight,” says Summers.

The festivities will continue Saturday morning, with the Waco Wonderland downtown parade starting at 10:00 a.m.