Wacoans honor Doris Miller during 78th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

WACO, TX – People attended a remembrance ceremony held at the Doris Miller Memorial Saturday morning.

There they remembered and honored the 2,390 Americans lost during the attack, including Waco’s brave hero Doris Miller.

The event featured a flag raising, navy salute and taps.

“He decided to join the United States Navy at a time when it was not popular for a minority to be there and he went above and beyond to protect his fellow sailors,” said Willie Keller, United States Army.

During the attack on Pear Harbor, Miller manned anti-aircraft guns, despite having no formal training.

When the attack lessened he helped move injured sailors through treacherous waters to safety.

For his incredible actions, he was the first African American to be awarded the Navy Cross during Pearl Harbor.