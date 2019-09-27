Wacoans speak out on climate change

WACO, Texas – A group of Waco citizens gather downtown to speak out about climate change.

More than 30 people, many of them teenagers, showed up at Heritage square on Friday to make their voices heard.

Following the national protests about climate awareness and change throughout the week, citizens in Waco are joining the cause.

They gathered to share concerns over current climate awareness and spark enthusiasm among the people of Central Texas.

The environmental activists, local politicians, and citizens at the Square believe conservation and improvement starts with the voting process.

“We need to spread awareness about the climate crisis so that it is common knowledge, and so that people can start voting in the interest of the planet,” says protester Emily Harrington.

The group’s goal is to cut emissions by 45 percent by 2030, and to get to net zero emissions by 2050.