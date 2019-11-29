Wacoans Takes Advantage of Black Friday Sales

WACO,Texas- Central Texans checked out the deals on Black Friday across the area.

The Central Texas Marketplace was packed with shoppers looking to take advantage of the sales from stores like Best Buy during the holiday season. Black Friday is considered one of the biggest shopping day of the year.

While many shoppers wrapped up their Christmas shopping in one go today, some shoppers used the sales to buy gifts for themselves.

Many stores are open past normal operating hours today up till 10 P.M