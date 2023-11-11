WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco put on it’s annual Veterans’ Day Parade and today marks its 100th celebration.

Many Vietnam Veterans were in attendance, grateful for the recognition they received today, “Yes. It’s great. We didn’t have this one. Nothing. But those memories are kind of fading. They’re still there but getting better,” says Vietnam Veteran George Cleveland.

Along Austin Avenue from 12th street to 3rd street community members gathered celebrating and honoring those who have sacrificed for our freedom. Army Veteran David Tarvin shared why the parade is special to him, “I think for everybody here, it speaks of freedom and a freedom that we have in America. And it’s preserved.”

City of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and Congressman Pete Sessions were in the parade as well as local high school bands and of course military veterans. FOX 44 wants to extend a special thank you to all who have served keeping our nation safe and free.