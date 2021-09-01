Waco’s Harvest on 25th to reopen after fire

WACO, Texas – Local healthy restaurant Harvest on 25th is set to reopen its doors after suffering from a fire last April.

The restaurant is completely refurbished and restored – and with the support of hundreds of locals and Baylor students, will begin serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch at 8:00 a.m.

The saga of Harvest’s journey through the pandemic has been one of ups and downs, and the two owners – Toby Tull and Juanita Barrientos – remain incredibly proud they survived lockdown, COVID restrictions, and a destructive blaze without laying off a single employee.

An anonymous local business owner also offered up a newly-built commercial kitchen for Harvest to use while its building was restored. The team continued to operate a curbside pickup and delivery service of the same food Wacoans have come to love. Now that the building is finished, anticipation is building for the reopening.

Harvest will unveil a new menu on Thursday along with the reopening. It will also return to its prior operating hours – from Wednesday through Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Source: Harvest on 25th