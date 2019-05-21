Waco’s Surprise Quadruplets turn 1!

One year ago today, the Van Gorder family welcomed four babies into the world. But they started the day only expecting three.

Baylor Scott and White Hospital Hillcrest welcomed them all back on Tuesday to celebrate their first birthday!

Andrew and Vivian Van Gorder left the hospital last May with an extra baby they didn’t expect. Vivian thought she was only having triplets.

“We just never saw all four heads at the same time,” says Dr. C. Tony Dunn, the delivery doctor. “The first thing I think she said was, ‘You’re kidding!’ And I said, ‘I would not joke about something like that.'”

Babies A, B, and C were followed by surprise baby D. One doctor even thought it was a mistake.

“He may have said something like, ‘No, we’ve already got all three babies here. That one should go somewhere else.’ We said, ‘No, this one belongs with the other three,” Dr. Dunn says.

Eric, Tristan, and Claire were named right away. The parents later named “Baby D” Grace.

The family came back on Tuesday to thank everyone who helped them get to this point.

“We can’t say enough about Dr. Dunn and the team that helped us bring the babies safely into the world. We don’t take that for granted for a minute,” Andrew says.

The Van Gorders already had three other children, and they say life has gotten a little more chaotic now that there are seven total – and they couldn’t do it without their support system.

“I just really want to thank him, and it gives us the opportunity to thank Hillcrest, too. They helped us through this moment and walked us through this situation that we’re not just in by ourselves. They’re in there with us, too,” Vivian says.

Dr. Dunn says this will probably be the only quadruplets he ever delivers.

“Sometimes we remember patients because its a really happy occurence. And this is one of those,” Dunn says.

You can watch our original report here.