WACO, Texas – The Washington Avenue Bridge in downtown Waco will be closed beginning Tuesday, January 18.

The closure will last approximately eight weeks, and is associated with the West Bank Sanitary Sewer (CIPP) Improvements project. There will be access to one of the pedestrian walkways during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly, and to find an alternate route in order to minimize delays and traffic congestion.

The City of Waco says some simple steps to take are to slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, be patient and to plan ahead.

Source: City of Waco