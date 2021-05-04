Walmart and Sam’s Club locations now provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday that all of its 5,100 pharmacy locations in the United States will provide COVID-19 vaccinations. That includes 587 locations in Texas.
Those interested in getting the vaccination shot can schedule an appointment or just walk up. The company is also rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.
Here is a link to getting an appointment at Walmart and Sam’s Club.
Walmart and Sam’s Club is not mandating that employees get the vaccine, but they do strongly encourage it. That includes giving them two hours paid time to get the shot, as well as allowing them time to get the vaccine during their shifts if they are offered at their location.