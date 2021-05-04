Walmart and Sam’s Club locations now provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 14, 2021, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced Monday May 3, 2021, the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the U.N.-backed program for needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday that all of its 5,100 pharmacy locations in the United States will provide COVID-19 vaccinations. That includes 587 locations in Texas.

Those interested in getting the vaccination shot can schedule an appointment or just walk up. The company is also rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.

Here is a link to getting an appointment at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Walmart and Sam’s Club is not mandating that employees get the vaccine, but they do strongly encourage it. That includes giving them two hours paid time to get the shot, as well as allowing them time to get the vaccine during their shifts if they are offered at their location.