Walmart invests millions in Texas

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas- The Walmart Foundation is investing $4 Million in programs to help end hunger in Texas.

This support comes at a crucial time when, according to Feeding America, Texas is home to 10 percent of the nation’s food-insecure individuals, where more than 4 million people struggle with hunger, including 1.6 million children.

A nearly $1.3 million grant supports a Houston based non-profit Brighter Bites which focuses on increasing access to fresh fruits and vegetables combined with nutrition education to prevent obesity and improve health outcomes for low-income children and families.

“Far too many households in Texas are faced with food insecurity and lack of proper nutrition,” stated Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “It’s our goal to change that by increasing access to healthy, nutritious foods for more families.”

Baylor University is also benefiting from the grant. As part of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, the Texas Hunger Initiative (THI) is a capacity-building, collaborative project dedicated to developing and implementing strategies to end hunger through policy, education, research, community organizing and community development.

The Walmart Foundation is granting $2.6 Million to THU for use over 24 months. The grant will be used to increase access to healthy food through learning labs, direct outreach, research and policy engagement. The grant will also be used to help pilot community-based programs developing strategies to deepen insights and create successful food assistance systems.

“This grant from the Walmart Foundation will help us work to end food insecurity in our communities,” said Jeremy Everett, founder and executive director of the Texas Hunger Initiative at Baylor University. “Our goal with this grant is to identify solutions that can be scaled and replicated to combat hunger in Texas and beyond.”

Source: Walmart Foundation