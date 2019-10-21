Walmart recalls 6,000 pounds of meat

WASHINGTON- Georges Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 6,444 pounds of ready to eat meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) says the Caryville, Tennessee establishments ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products may be contaminated with salmonella.

The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty items were produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that the firm’s third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to commerce.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.