Walmart to assist six rural Central Texas towns with vaccine rollout

MARLIN, Texas – Starting Friday, Walmart will begin administering vaccines across six rural communities across Central Texas.

Every shot in the arm at Falls Community Clinic is a victory for healthcare workers in Marlin – but the demand continues to pile up – like on Wednesday, where at one point you can see a line forming outside the front door.

Patients in this line, like Mary Agnello, tell us getting the vaccine is a top priority.

“I’m trying to be scientific and rational, and I decided that this is the best thing to do,” she shared while in the waiting room.

Now, Mary is one person checked off the list – but there are still about 5,000 waiting to be vaccinated at the clinic.

The state recommends they vaccinate about 975 patients per day.

“We’re doing our best, and we’re trying our hardest, but it’s very overwhelming. We just don’t have the resources and the manpower to do that,” says Falls Community Clinic Interim Hospital Administrator Jessica Ford.

According to reports, Walmart plans to vaccinate about 13 million patients monthly across 22 states.

Walmart’s executive vice president of health and wellness said they will begin giving out vaccines in the “heart of many rural and undeserved communities.”

Walmart will assist other Texas towns on the list like Mexia, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Corscicana, and Rockdale.

Ford tells FOX44 she’s glad Marlin is a part of the bigger picture.

“It’s exciting to hear that Walmart and all of the other pharmacies are going to be helping us take some of the load off, so we can get even more people vaccinated,” Ford said.

She says with Walmart’s assistance, this nearly-1,000 patient per day goal is a little more in reach.

“For what we’ve been able to accomplish in the last few weeks has set us apart, and patience have been very grateful. Overjoyed that they were able to vaccinated,” Ford said.