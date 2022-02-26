KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will open the Rosa Hereford Community Center located at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. as a warming center Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services.

If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time.

Donations are accepted, but In order to provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

· Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and does not require heating

· Blankets must be brand new, odor free, and in original packaging.

Unfortunately, this center will NOT accept the following:

· New or Used (including gently used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy

· Gift wrapped items

· New or used medical supplies or equipment

To get the latest up to date information from the City follow them on Facebook (@KilleenTexas), Instagram (@CityOfKilleen), Twitter (@CityOfKilleen) and YouTube (@CityofKilleenTX), signup for alerts from their website by visiting www.killeentexas.gov/alertcenter and signup for emergency alerts from their CodeRED system at www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.