TEXAS – As the temperatures drop this week, the community is taking action to make sure everyone stays warm.

“It’s a matter of life and death when it hits the temperatures that we’re about to get into here over the next few days,” Lt David Beckham said. “So it’s very important that people stay alive and they know that they have a warm, safe place.”

Any time it is below 40 degrees, the McLennan County Salvation Army goes into it’s inclement weather mode – meaning people can warm up there during the day and sleep there at night.

“They just need to go in someplace for a little while and warm up,” Maj Jim Taylor said. “That’s what the warming center is for.”

The Hangar and Mission Waco will be extending their services during the cold weather as well.

Dewey Recreation Facility will also be open as a warming center from Wednesday at 6 p.m. to Thursday at 6 p.m.

“You’re just running to the store or whatever, and you go, oh, man, it’s cold out here,” Maj Taylor said. “Now I want you to put yourself into the life of a person who lives on the street.”

The Salvation Army of Bell County partners with Impact Church to provide extra space when the temperatures drop.

Six different churches in Temple are also offering shelter at the following locations:

First Baptist Church at 8015 W Adams Ave.

Immanuel Baptist Church at 1401 W. Central Ave.

Impact Church at 306 E Adams

St. Luke’s Catholic Church at 2807 Oakdale Dr.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 1018 S 7th St.

Warming centers are available at:

Community Event Center at 50012 Clear Creek Rd. Ft. Hood

Harker Heights Recreation Center at 307 Millers Crossing

Skyline Baptist Church 906 Trimmier Rd. Killeen

Liberty Christian Center Gym 4107 Westcliff Rd. Killeen

Salado Civic Center 601 N. Main Street, Salado

Salado Shelters:

United Methodist Church 650 Royal St, Salado

Church of Christ, Activates Center 225 N. Church St., Salado

The Bell County Salvation Army says it’s always in need of clothes, food, and volunteers. You can do so by calling (254) 774-9996.



“The people of Central Texas know how to take care of one another,” Maj Taylor said. “They really do. And they always step forward.”

The McLennan County Salvation Army is asking specifically for warm clothes such as coats, hats, and blankets to be dropped off. They do not need miscellaneous clothes at this time.

“We forget how difficult it can be to not have proper attire when you’re out in cold inclement weather,” Lt Jim Taylor said.