Warming stations around Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS – There are many warming stations and warming centers available around Central Texas during the winter weather.

The Village of Salado has opened a warming center at the Salado Civic Center, located at 601 N. Main Street in Salado. The center will be open as long as there is a demand. Guests must wear masks and social distance. Pets are discouraged. There is no food or bedding available.

A warming station is also open at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, located at 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights. Please bring your blankets.

The Belton Independent School District has opened two campuses to serve as warming stations on Feb. 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

North Belton Middle School

907 Prairie View Rd. Temple TX 76502

Belton Middle School

1704 Sparta Road, Belton TX 76513

These warming stations are designed to serve members of our community that are in need of a place to get out of the cold and charge devices. At this time, these are not overnight locations and cannot accommodate pets.

In addition, there are also warming stations available in Waco, Temple, Killeen, and Copperas Cove.