Watch: McLennan County Sheriff discusses Riesel death investigation

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies and Riesel Police officers are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy.

They say the teen’s body was found in a vehicle at Lions Club Park, near 1270 East Frederick St. in Riesel Monday morning. Garrett Hunt had been shot multiple times.

39-year old Sarah Hunt has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting. She is the suspect’s mother.

Right now, investigators are not releasing the teen’s identity or how he died.

FOX44 News will have a live report on FOX44 News @ 5:30 p.m.