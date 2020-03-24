Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Watch Live: Waco City Council discusses Shelter in Place order

Local
Posted: / Updated:
WCCC.TV Live Stream

The Waco City Council is holding a special meeting right now to discuss COVID-19.

One of the chief points is extending the declaration of local disaster and public health emergency that was issued on Tuesday, March 17th.

This morning the McLennan County Health District reported to the council that there are now 24 cases. Four new cases were reported on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Kyle Deaver amended the declaration Monday to include a shelter in place order that banned non-essential travel and ordered non-essential businesses from opening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44