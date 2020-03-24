Watch Live: Waco City Council discusses Shelter in Place order

The Waco City Council is holding a special meeting right now to discuss COVID-19.

One of the chief points is extending the declaration of local disaster and public health emergency that was issued on Tuesday, March 17th.

This morning the McLennan County Health District reported to the council that there are now 24 cases. Four new cases were reported on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Kyle Deaver amended the declaration Monday to include a shelter in place order that banned non-essential travel and ordered non-essential businesses from opening.