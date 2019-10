U.S. Senator John Cornyn is in Waco Friday morning to deliver remarks at the grand opening of the Waco Fire Department’s new Fire Station #5.

The Waco Fire Department received a $842,523.30 federal grant through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) in September.

Sen. Cornyn will tour the station with Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and Fire Chief Bobby Tatum.