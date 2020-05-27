Water parks prepare to re-open Friday

WACO, Texas – Water parks in Texas are getting ready to re-open after Governor Greg Abbott announced that Friday is the day they can welcome back guests.

In Waco, Hawaiian Falls is very excited to finally reopen.

The water park has worked for the past two months getting everything ready for opening day. That means they will be abiding by CDC guidelines and opening only at 25 percent capacity.

“Governor Abbott has given us the clearing okay. We are truly excited to be able to welcome you guys for a nice clean, safe, family fun….and to make memories all summer long,” said Justin Litton, Park Director at Hawaiian Falls Waco.

The park has been working to make sure all of their COVID-19 procedures are in place, and it all starts with their employees.

“We are going to lead by example. All our employees will be wearing face masks. We will encourage guests to wear face masks, but more importantly to keep social distancing at six feet,” said Litton.

The park has grouped all chairs in sets of four all six feet apart.

“We’ve spaced everything out as much as we possibly can for our guests to enjoy themselves safely,” he added.

For those concerned about the virus spreading in water, the CDC says: “There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water used in pools or water playgrounds.”

“So that’s truly an awesome blessing to have. To know that you can be in the water and not worry about it transmitting inside that water,” said Litton.

The COVID-19 protocols won’t be the only new additions this year. Come summer, the water park is opening a new Dining Hall and new attraction.

“We are currently working on Kona Bay. We are looking to open mid-June, but it will be a play structure featuring four tilt buckets and great slides for the family to interact and have fun together,” said Litton.

All to ensure families have a safe and fun experience during this pandemic.

“We’ve been preparing for two months. Waiting for this day. And we are ready and we are excited to bring everybody here,” said Litton.

Hawaiian Falls is also recognizing healthcare workers in Central Texas. As a way of thanking them for all of their hard work during this pandemic, the water park is donating nearly 2,000 season passes to healthcare workers at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.

The water park says this is an easy way for them to relax and take some time for have fun with their families.

“It’s little things like this, and this is certainly no small donation, but it’s the little gestures like this that mean the most to our staff. To know that the community is behind them, thinking about them, and they want to give them every opportunity to – number one feel appreciated, and number two to be able to get out and experience a little bit of normalcy on their own throughout this time,” said Jeremy Ksionda, Director of Philanthropy at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.

In total, Hawaiian Falls will be donating over 4,000 season passes this summer to healthcare workers in Waco, Roanoke and Mansfield.

Hawaiian Falls is opening Friday, May 29th at 9:00 am for season pass holders and at 10:30 am for the public.

