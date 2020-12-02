Ways To Spot Charity Scams During This ‘Giving Season’

WACO, Texas – December 1st marks Giving Tuesday, a movement dedicated to encouraging people to do good in their communities. This stems from contributing time to an organization, supplies or money.

“Its almost like a day of the year where people say, ‘I want to be a supporter of my community,'” said Maj. Jim Taylor, of the Waco Salvation Army.

Due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army – a charity that heavily relies on donations – gave out more supplies than expected. Using the Giving Tuesday initiative, they are hoping the community will lend a helping hand.

“The expenses for the Salvation Army has risen because we’re giving more care to people because of shelter,” said Taylor.

To donate to The Salvation Army, you can click HERE.

But during this “giving season,” experts say consumers need to be aware of scams.

The Better Business Bureau provided some tips to give with confidence: