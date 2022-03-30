WACO, Texas – Human Trafficking is a reality many refugees are facing as they evacuate Ukraine to Poland.

Unbound Now Waco is there helping people find safer options as they cross the border.



Global Director Susan Peters says now is a vulnerable time for people fleeing Ukraine, especially women who are alone.



Teams from Unbound have gone in rotation since last week helping at the border with necessities like food, diapers, and wipes.



Most importantly informing the refugees of safe transportation options.



“It’s where people are standing in really long lines so it gives us time to talk to them, time to educate them.” Peters said.



Peters says they want to help save as many lives as they can.

For added awareness, they are wearing yellow vests that say anti-trafficking in Polish and Ukrainian so people know they have someone watching them.



They have been passing out cards with a QR code, for safe steps to take when accepting a ride; such as taking a picture of the driver, their ID, and never handing over personal documents.



“We’re just trying to educate these young women and girls that are crossing alone. Without their brothers, without their fathers so that they can be safe,” Peters said. “Then interjecting when we need to and we’ve done that as well.”



One woman shares the dangers she has witnessed during this time.



“I’ve never been in contact with so much human trafficking,” Laura said. “What I just shared is one of the biggest side affects of the war, it’s so easy to take people.”



Four people from the team are there now, and six more will come next week. Including McLennan County detective Joseph Scaramucci.

Scaramucci will help advocate and educate on human trafficking from a level of expertise.



“We have back to back teams throughout the end of the month and we will see what the need is,” Peters said. “Really there is going to be a need long term, this is really unfortunately just a highly trafficked part of the world.”

As of Wednesday evening, over 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine according to the Operational Data Portal.

To help Unbound with supplies and sending teams into Ukraine, visit the website to make a donation.

