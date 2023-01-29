The thought of winter weather is exciting but can often be a question to some people as to how it forms in the sky.
Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick gives a breakdown of the different types of precipitation in this week’s Weather Why’s.
Posted:
Updated:
The thought of winter weather is exciting but can often be a question to some people as to how it forms in the sky.
Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick gives a breakdown of the different types of precipitation in this week’s Weather Why’s.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now