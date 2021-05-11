68th anniversary of deadly Waco Tornado: Survivors speak out

WACO, Texas – Tuesday, May 11 marks the 68th anniversary of the deadliest tornado that swept through Waco and the state.

The tornado that struck on May 11, 1953 killed 114 people and injured hundreds more. The storm caused millions of dollars in damage – leaving the city with the task of restoring downtown.

Juan Hernandez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, and tells FOX44 a storm of this magnitude is rare.

“To get an EF-5, you need the right conditions to come together. And to get the right conditions, that in itself is rare,” Hernandez said. “Then to get the magnitude of an EF-5 itself, especially here in North and Central Texas, that itself is pretty rare.”

In remembrance of this day, the city is airing TV specials with survivors sharing the impact this EF-5 storm had on the city and their lives.

Charles Beaty was eight years old the day the storm hit. He was going to a key-making shop on Franklin Avenue with his father.

“I could see the Alico building directly across the street. It was swaying [as] the debris was going by,” Beaty said. “We turned to leave, not knowing we were turning directly into the path going back to South Waco, but we made it. Soon as we got out of town, we stopped and looked back at all the devastation.”

Beaty says he is thankful him and his father made it out.

Wacoan Peggy McGregor had a different outcome that day – when her husband never returned home.

“I just knew that he was gone. In my heart,” McGregor said. “It was two days before his body was found.”

McGregor says this was a horrible time in her life – along with others who lost loved ones.

Since then, downtown has been able to restore buildings – but they always remember the lives lost on this tragic day.