Area hotels overloaded as power outages surge

WACO, Texas – Power outages from the wintry weather have hotels across Central Texas overloaded with guests looking for a place to stay as hotel managers work to meet the demand with just half their staff.

Many hotels are running on a skeleton crew due to COVID-19 – but they say they are trying to take care of folks as they come to make sure they have a warm place to stay.

“I think its the same story that over 100,000 other people are facing in this area. ‘We had a house. Our power went out,'” said one Baylor student whose power has been out for days.

“Our power went out about 2:00 a.m. Sunday night. Haven’t gotten it back since. Been scrambling to find a place to stay. All of the hotels are booked,” says Grace Rose, another Baylor student across town.

The groups share similar stories, but different outcomes. The two gentlemen have rooms for the week – while the ladies, at last check, are scrambling to secure a place to lay their heads.

Hotel managers say the workload is especially high, partly because of COVID-19 layoffs.

“Lately, business hasn’t been as busy as normal because of COVID. So the hotels probably aren’t fully staffed for an event like this, like they normally would be,” says Joshua Pershey, the General Manager of LaQuinta Inn and Suites near Baylor.

But the calls continue to pour in.

“About 50, 60 calls after we sold out. Cause so many phone calls keep coming in. But unfortunately, we don’t have any rooms to give to them,” says Sanjay Vallabh, the Owner of Studio 6 in Waco.

For each hotel, the challenge is different.

“Cleaning the rooms outside. It’s so cold, and the water line outside is frozen,” Vallabh added.

“Food delivers have taken longer than normal, so breakfast is running behind. It’s a lot of issues we’re facing,” Pershey told FOX44.

Hotel managers share a word of advice for people who do have power right now – they say you can’t go wrong with planning ahead. Most of the hotels in this area are going to be booked through the week, so it won’t be a bad idea to communicate with family and loved ones in case you do need a place to stay.