BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County tornado which occurred Sunday morning west of Troy, along Willow Grove Road, has been rated an EF-0 with max winds of 75 mph.

This was tweeted by the National Weather Service Fort Worth on Monday:

The Bell county tornado that occurred west of Troy along Willow Grove Rd yesterday at 11:15 am has been rated an EF-0 with max winds of 75 mph. #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Flk3OrkADs — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 17, 2021

Several homes along Willow Grove Road, between Moody Road and Franklin Road, sustained minor damage from the tornado. Some outbuildings and chicken coops were damaged or destroyed.

Source: National Weather Service Fort Worth