Businesses plan to relocate after flood damage

WACO, Texas – The Spice Village, Trojan, and Cricket’s are a few popular Waco venues that were flooded – along with the entire River Square Complex – after pipes burst.

Owners say the freezing temperatures last month did the damage – clearing out more than 60 business owners.

“Being shut down and going through this after just starting to recuperate from COVID, it’s hard. It’s emotional,” said Jennifer Wilson.

Wilson is the owner of Spice Village, which fills the second floor with 60 different shops and boutiques.

When the temperatures across the state dropped below freezing last month, the pipes couldn’t handle the pressure.

One busted on the third floor, and the water rushed through the entire 90,000 square foot building – causing costly damage.

“All new floors have to be ripped out. The walls have to be ripped out,” said Wilson.

Twisted Simplicity owner Jen Reiter sees this as another recovery roadblock.

“I mean, it was a hard week for everyone in Texas that week. It was just bad. But to then have your store flooded and all of your earnings, it was hard. It was hard,” Reiter said.

“This is our livelihood. This is their job. This is what supports their family,” added Wilson, which is why she’s getting back to work as soon as possible.

She and 60 of her tenants are moving to a new location temporarily on Austin Avenue – planning to open as soon as next week.

In the meantime, they hope loyal customers and newcomers will help make their recovery efforts a little easier.

“We’ve got lots of people who love us, and who’ve shopped here for years, so if they can just keep coming and support us there, that would be great,” Reiter said.