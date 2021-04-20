Drought conditions in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – Despite the rain last week, Central Texas is still in a drought.

“I’ve been looking at some of the maps of some areas across Central Texas, and they are one or two inches below normal over the last 30 days. The deficit of the precipitation has been impacting the drought conditions down there,” says Patricia Shanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

All of Central Texas is in a drought.

“As we get into tallies of the rainfall totals so far, they have been below normal. They take into account other stuff – meaning the soil and the soil moisture in the area,” says Shanchez.

Some areas, such as McLennan and Coryell counties, are worse off then others.

“With the extreme and the higher values down there, it is going to take a couple of rounds. Especially with the extreme and severe drought, it’s going to take a few rounds of rain,” says Shanchez.

There are ways you can help – such as conserving water.

“Turn the faucet down and lower the consumption of the water. Conserve it. If you use sprinklers, reduce the time they are on or the time of the week they are on. Take advantage of the rain. We got some good rain last week, so maybe this week you don’t have to turn them on. Keep those in mind to keep our conservation levels good,” says Shanchez.

There is hope for more rain by the end of this week.

“Hopefully in the next few weeks, with a few more rain chances, we’ll get the drought down,” says Shanchez.

The drought monitor is updated every Thursday. To see it, you can click here.