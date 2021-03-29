Dry conditions in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – Despite all of the severe weather we’ve seen these past few weeks, most of Central Texas is still experiencing drought conditions.

This means we haven’t seen a lot of rain over the past few months. In fact, we’ve seen below-average rain totals for both January and February this year.

These dry conditions can create a few hazards, such as brush fires.

“We basically have some conditions, elevated conditions, for brush fires. We’ve got lower humidity below 30 percent and breezy conditions,” says Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Brush fires are not uncommon in Central Texas, but there are ways to prevent them.

“Be really diligent with any outdoor activity that could cause a spark. If conditions are really hot and dry, and a little bit windy, it’s little things that we don’t really think about that can start a fire and cause it to grow rapidly,” says Erin O’Connor, a Public Information Officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Don’t toss any lit cigarettes, check tow chains, don’t park or drive over tall grass, make sure your campfire is being attended, and don’t do unnecessary burning,” says Gordon.

Keeping your grass cut will also help prevent brush fires from popping up.

“Just be really careful and stay aware of weather conditions, and making sure that we are being really safe out there,” says O’Connor.

We typically see more rain in April and May, which may help alleviate the drought conditions, but this isn’t always a guarantee.

“I would still keep your eye on it. We can’t guarantee it’s going to go away anytime soon, and it just depends on the local precipitation amounts,” says Gordon.