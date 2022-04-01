Pleasant weather is expected on Saturday with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with mostly sunny skies. Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm weather is expected on Sunday.

Elevated to high fire danger will be possible across the Big Country and western Hill Country areas during the afternoon due to gusty south winds 15 to 25 mph and low humidity values below 30 percent. Highs will soar well into the 80s, with a few locales reaching 90 degrees west of US-281.

Scattered showers and storms develop late Sunday and are expected to expand into the entire area Monday.

The highest rain and storm chances arrive Monday night, especially east of the I-35 corridor. The severe threat is low, but a few strong storms may develop where hail is the primary threat. In addition, locally heavy rainfall between 1-2 inches will possible east of I-35 into East Texas.

