A strengthening high pressure ridge to our west will maintain the warming trend through the end of the week. Both DFW and Waco will have a shot to reach the triple digits this week.

The average date of the first 100-degree day is July 1st at DFW and July 4th at Waco, with an average of 20-24 100 degrees observed annually.

A weak cold front will arrive late Friday/early Saturday knocking temperatures down a few degrees on Saturday.