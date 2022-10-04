Highs for Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with light return flow from the east and southeast continuing.
Lows tonight will generally be in the mid to upper 50s with a light wind out of the east.
by: Mike LaPoint
Posted:
Updated:
